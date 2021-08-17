CO conference hall inaugurated

TARASO, 16 Aug: Taraso ZPM Tem Yaba inaugurated the newly constructed conference hall at the circle office (CO) here in Papum Pare district on Sunday.

The construction of the conference hall was taken up by Taraso Circle Officer Rome Mele, on behalf of Project-37 and well-wishers of Taraso.

Project-37 is a crowdfunding initiative of the officers of the 2016 APCS batch. It was launched during the first Covid lockdown in 2020, and has funded over five projects so far across the state. The project provides financial support to administrative officers posted in remote areas to create micro-infrastructures, and backs any project deemed good by the 2016 APCS batch.

The officers of the 2016 batch donate a certain amount from their monthly salaries to a common bank account, and the best idea pitched in by the officers gets funded. The project has so far helped start a children’s library in Khimiyang (Changlang) and a ring well and water supply project for the primary school in Dissing Passo (Pakke-Kessang). The project has also contributed monetary aid to the fire victims of Longliang village (Tirap), and helped renovate the boys’ hostel in Oyan.

There are two projects in the pipeline – one in Jengging (Upper Siang) and the other in Yazali (Lower Subansiri).

The corpus fund for constructing the conference hall here was raised with donations from the members of Project-37, panchayat leaders and officers/officials of Taraso, and the public.

Speaking to this daily, the CO informed that “Taraso is one of the remotest circles of Papum Pare district, with no proper road connectivity, and the circle has been long neglected.”

“The CO office lacked a proper conference hall to accommodate large gatherings. Meetings used to be conducted under the shade of a tree. Now, with this new conference hall, the people of Taraso will certainly be benefitted. I thank each one who contributed in cash and kind, on behalf of the people of Taraso,” he said.