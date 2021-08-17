MLA stresses on ‘proper implementation, judicious fund utilization’

BOLENG, 16 Aug: Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh stressed on the “twin goals of proper implementation and judicious utilization of funds” during a meeting on Monday, which was chaired by Rumgong ADC Jumngu Padung and attended by the ZPMs and GPCs of Rumgong assembly constituency.

The MLA exhorted all the officials of the government departments to be innovative and prioritize the welfare of the community.

The ADC said that all departments are equal stakeholders in the process of development. He said that “there should be interdepartmental cooperation and communication for optimal outcomes.” (DIPRO)