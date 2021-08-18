JD (U)’s position in Arunachal discussed

PATNA, 17 Aug: The position of the Janata Dal (United) in Arunachal and its relationship with the BJP were discussed during a meeting of the Northeast executive council of the JD (U) here in Bihar on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the party’s NE executive council chairman NSN Lotha, Aruna-chal JD (U) unit president Ruhi Tagung, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Arunachal JD (U) unit general secretary Riba Pangia Dolo said the meeting also discussed the party’s position in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and panchayats.

The members also discussed the forthcoming Manipur assembly election, scheduled to be held in February 2022. The JD (U) national president said he would visit Arunachal and Manipur in October “to assess the ground realities,” Dolo said.