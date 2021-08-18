APP’s cyber cell tackles cyber fin’l frauds

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: The newly launched citizen financial cyber frauds reporting & management system of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) has succeeded in “saving and refunding a total amount of Rs 1,41,917 to various complainants,” it informed in a press release.

Since it began operating from the APP’s cyber cell (SIT) here on 28 June this year, the police have received 25 online complaints from various locations of Arunachal regarding online financial frauds through its cyber helpline number 155260.

APP PRO Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that the modus operandi of online fraudsters includes “calling you on your mobile number and enticing you by saying that ‘Amazon has an offer a gift of iPhone 11 promax from the shopping history’ or by saying ‘you won a Tata Safari car priced at Rs 12,60,000 as first prize (Jeena sikho life care company)’ for which the fraudsters ask people to deposit some amount of money for clearance of the prizes and gifts to be delivered to the customer.”

“Unaware of the fraudulent tactics, innocent customers fall under the trap laid by the fraudsters,” Singh said.

He appealed to the citizens of Arunachal not to respond to such fraudulent messages and calls.

“If such an offence occurs, the matter may be reported to the citizen financial cyber frauds reporting & management system immediately and without further delay at the cyber helpline number 155260,” he said.