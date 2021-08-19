Districts that lag behind in scheme implementation will deprive themselves: Taki

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki stressed the need to implement central schemes, such as the Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana in a time bound manner, while cautioning that “Whichever district lags behind in the scheme implementation, will deprive itself of the benefits of these schemes.”

“Funds will be transferred to the districts that perform better,” said Taki during a virtual meeting held on Wednesday for the district officers, bankers, PRI members and all other stakeholders regarding the implementation of these central schemes.

The departments of agriculture and horticulture are ready to implement the schemes with a Budget of Rs 120 crores during 2021-22. The Cabinet in its meeting proposed on 19th August, 2021 is expected to approve the proposal for its implementation. The programme will be implemented in a time bound manner for which a time-line has been prepared by the departments.

Agriculture and Horticulture Secretary Bidol Tayeng discussed the guidelines and various issues related to its implementation.

He stressed the time-bound implementation of the scheme and proper selection of beneficiaries.

The Agriculture and Horticulture directors also participated in the meeting and clarified the doubts raised by the participants in the implementation of the schemes.

Over 500 participants, including PRI members, SBI Itanagar regional manager, MD AP Cooperative Bank, GM AP Rural Bank and branch managers of different banks in the districts joined the virtual meeting.