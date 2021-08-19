Tarun Chatterjee recommendation will be the basis for any talks with Assam: Rebia

DOIMUKH, 18 Aug: Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia has said that the recommendation of the boundary commission headed by Justice Tarun Chatterjee in the matter related to Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute should be the basis to resolve the border dispute between two states.

Talking to the press here on Wednesday after inaugurating a new petrol depot, Rebia said the state government has also made it clear that “Justice Tarun Chatterjee’s recommendation will be the basis for any talks with Assam.”

“Assam has boundary issues with many NE states. This never-ending issue needs to be resolved. Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently told us that the Assam government also agrees that the dispute should be resolved on the basis of Justice Chatterjee recommendation. A high power committee headed by Home Minister Bamang Felix has started the process in this regard,” said Rebia.

On the issue of rising fuel prices, he claimed that price is determined by international markets. “However, the state can provide some relief by reducing tax,” he added.

Earlier, Rebia in a ceremony inaugurated a new petrol depot of IOC named Tacho Fuel Station near the Dikrong Bridge.