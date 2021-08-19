Two more succumb to Covid-19, state’s death toll at 254

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: Two more Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 254. Both deaths were registered on Tuesday.

As per the DHS report, a 65-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Changlang has died of Covid-19 complications at DCHC Namsai at 11:20 pm on Tuesday.

The patient complained of fever with lethargy from 2 August and had tested Covid-19 positive through TrueNat at Lathao PHC under district hospital Namsai on 17 August. He was admitted to DCHC Namsai on the same day. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

Another 40-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Namsai has died of Covid-19 complications at the Covid care center in AMC, Dibrugarh, Assam at 5:35 am on Tuesday.

The patient complained of fever and swelling of body from 4 August and had tested Covid-19 positive through RT-PCR at AMC, Dibrugarh, Assam on 11 August. He was admitted to Covid care center AMC, Dibrugarh in Assam on the same day. The patient’s vaccination status is also nil.

Meanwhile, the state reported 144 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday of whom 73 cases are symptomatic.

Capital Complex detected the highest 29 Covid-19 cases, followed by 24 cases in Papum Pare and 18 cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 32.1 percent, Upper Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 3.5 percent.

Also, on Wednesday, a total of 220 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Currently, DCH Chimpu has 34 patients and DCH Pasighat has three patients, while SQF Lekhi has eight occupants (see full bulletin)