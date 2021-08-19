Tawang DH gets new casualty & emergency block

TAWANG, 18 Aug: The new casualty and emergency block of the Khandro Drowa Tsangmo District Hospital (DH) here was inaugurated by local MLA Tsering Tashi on Wednesday.

Interacting with the doctors and the healthcare workers, Tashi commended them for their services during this pandemic.

“When the rest of the people were staying in homes with their near and dear ones, you were serving us staying away from your families.

Though teachers and the healthcare workers are always kept in high esteem in our society, your selfless services in this pandemic has increased the respect for you many folds,” he said.

The MLA also distributed laptops to the health and wellness officers of various health facilities of the district.

DC Sang Phuntsok, DMO Dr Wangdi Lama and Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the MLA inaugurated a new zomkhang (meeting) hall near the DC’s office.

Interacting with the officials, Tashi said that “the stage of development we have achieved today is because of our collective efforts.”

“Government servants are the ambassadors of a government. It is you who represent the government in public,” he said and exhorted them to work towards preservation of indigenous culture and tradition. (DIPRO)