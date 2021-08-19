Foundation stone of 40-bedded hospital laid

MECHUKHA, 18 Aug: The foundation stone of a 40-bedded hospital building was laid on Wednesday by state assembly Speaker PD Sona in presence of Shi-Yomi DC, SP and DMO at the community health centre here.

The speaker also flagged-off an ambulance and a hearse vehicle and inaugurated a portable ultrasound machine and portable lab for Shi-Yomi district.

In his address, the speaker stated that the 40-bedded hospital building is one of the important projects in the district and once completed will cater to the much needed health care facilities sought by the people of the district.

He said that the new portable medical equipment will greatly benefit the public of Shi-Yomi and acknowledged everyone’s contributions in procuring the advanced medical equipment.

He further informed that various efforts are being made to improve the health scenario of the district in the coming days.

DMO Dr Millo Kunya also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the speaker handed over laptops with radiovisiography (RVG) under NOHP and tablets to five HWCS and CHC Mechukha under ANMOL scheme.

The speaker had also inspected the work site for installation of PM Cares PSA plant and DG set.