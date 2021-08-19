Divisional RWD office inaugurated at Lumla

[ Mon Tawang Vigilance ]

LUMLA, 18 Aug: A division office of the Rural Works department (RWD) was inaugurated here on Wednesday by Lumla MLA and advisor for Planning and Investment & RWD, Jambey Tashi.

An independent executive engineer post has also been created for the divisional office and has been empowered with financial delegation power.

The Lumla legislator expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam for bringing the administration to the doorstep of the rural people.

Tashi further informed that a sub-treasury for the Lumla constituency is also in the pipeline.

Lumla ADC Tashi Dhondup, Lumla block ZPM Thutan Gombu, Dudunghar/ Zemithang block ZPM Lek Norbu and others attended the inaugural event.