Training under Jal Jeevan Mission for masons and plumbers

SEPPA, 19 Aug: A week-long skill development training for masons and plumbers under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in East Kameng district, which was imparted by Reflexions Digital Pvt Ltd, Kolkata in collaboration with the state’s Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has concluded.

The training programme was inaugurated on 9 August by East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla, who had advised the trainees to become self-reliant. He termed the trainees as assets for the department as PHED has less employees to cover all the villages under JJM programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Seppa PHE & WS Executive Engineer Bharat Sonam informed the trainees that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has fixed a target to provide 100 percent portable water to all by 2023, “which is one year ahead of the national target.”

Once completed, the water supply schemes will be handed over to the VWSC members.