Papum Pare KVK conducts field visit

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Papum Pare district Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has organized an interaction cum field visit programme on ‘doubling farmers income’ at Lora-Belo village on Thursday.

During the programme, Papum Pare KVK Head and Senior Scientist Dr Bangkeng Perme highlighted the role of the KVK in doubling farmers’ income.

Horticulture Subject Matter Specialist Hemanta Ngangbam focused on the scientific management of horticultural crops.

Twenty farmers of Lora-Belo village and nearby areas shared their experiences in farming and expressed their willingness to adopt new technology.

Among others, Fishery Subject Matter Specialist cum nodal officer on doubling farmers income of Lora-Belo village, Dr. Vivekanand Safi was present in the programme.