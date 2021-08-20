Discussions held to celebrate Swarnim Vijay Varsh

TAWANG, 19 Aug: A preliminary meeting was held on Thursday afternoon at the circuit house here in Tawang district to discuss the celebration of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh (Victory Flame 1971) along with the rest of the nation.

The victory flame is scheduled to reach Tawang touching other parts of the country from 18 to 20 September, 2021.

The Tawang brigade commander briefed the house on the gist of the programme to be chalked out to make the celebration a special event, stating that “Tawang has got its own special identity in civil-military relations”. He proposed that the programme should project the rich Monpa culture and spirituality and sought cooperation and participation from all depending on the Covid situation of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok said, “The celebration is being organized to commemorate our victory in the war with Pakistan in 1971, and this is a matter of our nation’s pride and is our moral duty to contribute to the celebration. However, the entire programme and public gathering will be subject to Covid-19 SoPs being issued by the government from time to time.”

Tawang Zilla Chairperson Leki Gombu, principals of Dorjee Khandu Government College Tawang and Higher Secondary School Tawang, president of the All Monpa Students’ Union and representatives of NGOs also gave their suggestions and inputs on the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh in Tawang.

Later YUVA Arunachal president Tsetan Chombey constituted a core committee for the celebration in consultation with the DC and commander. (DIPRO)