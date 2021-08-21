GoAP approves credit-linked scheme under agri, horti sectors

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: The Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led BJP government on Thursday approved a credit-linked scheme under the agriculture and the horticulture sectors with Rs 60 crores as government subsidy in the agriculture sector and another Rs 60 crores in the horticulture sector during 2021-22.

Briefing about the cabinet’s decision, government spokesperson Bamang Felix informed that the scheme will be implemented with government subsidy, bank credit, and beneficiary contribution in the ratio of 45:45:10, etc.

“This scheme can be availed by any individual farmer, as well as SHGs and farmers-producers organizations (FPO). If any individual farmer avails the scheme within Rs 1.6 lakhs, no collateral or bank guarantee will be required. And for SHGs availing the scheme within or upto Rs 10 lakhs, no collateral or bank guarantee will be required,” Felix informed.

He added that the scheme would be distributed across the state and the applicants need to apply at the DC office in their respective districts. “We expect that, through this scheme, about Rs 300 crore investment will be done in the sector, out of which the government subsidy component will be Rs 120 crores,” he said.

Felix, who is also the home minister, informed that the cabinet has approved setting up of a 100-bedded cancer care home for cancer patients in Mumbai (Maharashtra). He said that setting up of the cancer care home in Mumbai would immensely benefit and provide relief to patients suffering from cancer and seeking treatment in Mumbai.

Arunachal has its state bhavan in Navi Mumbai. However, it allowed a private builder to develop the guest house-cum-emporium. The work was awarded to M/s US Roofs Ltd on the condition that the developer would provide eight rooms, including office and emporium, to the Arunachal government and also pay Rs 10 crore non-refundable upfront money within 15 days. The 60-year lease agreement with M/s US Roofs Ltd was signed on 12 October, 2007.

Currently, the legal battle among the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, the Arunachal government and M/s US Roofs Ltd is on, and the case is sub judice in the Bombay High Court.

In 1994, the CIDCO allotted a plot of land measuring 2,331 sq mtrs in Sector 30 A in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, to Arunachal’s industries department for constructing the state guest house-cum-sales emporium. After three years, a lease agreement was executed between the CIDCO and the industries directorate in August 1997.