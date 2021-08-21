Teacher attacked in her govt quarters; ATA, GWS women’s wing demand action

Staff Reporter

DEOMALI, 20 Aug: The vice principal of the government higher secondary school here in Tirap district was attacked in her government quarters when she was asleep at around midnight on 17 August.

Giving details of the case on Friday, Tirap SP Kardak Riba informed that the victim did not mention any suspects’ names and said that she was asleep when she got the injury. She was in deep sleep when she felt some heavy object fall on her face, but realized that she was injured only when she woke up to answer nature’s call at around midnight.

She later went to her neighbour’s house, who then called the police.

“The police received the call at 12:01 am. Based on the call, the time of the incident has been estimated to be around 1100 to 1200 hrs,” the SP said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

“The victim has claimed that she had also noticed when she woke up that the door at the back of the house was ajar,” the SP stated, and informed that the victim’s facial bone has been fractured and she was initially referred to a hospital in Margherita in Assam.

She is currently receiving treatment at TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

“We are yet to receive the official medical report,” he added.

The SP said that the case is a blind one as of now, but the department is investigating the case from various angles.

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) has strongly condemned the attack on the teacher and urged the Tirap SP to book the culprit(s) involved in the heinous act at the earliest “to ensure the safety of the lady teachers.”

“Such crime against women is not at all acceptable in any society and such criminals should be conferred exemplary punishment as per the law,” it stated.

The Arunachal Teachers Association (ATA) has also demanded immediate action over the brutal attack on the teacher.

Condemning the attack, the ATA in a letter to the home minister said on Friday that “Some unknown persons brutally attacked her in the night of 16 August and tried to kill her while she was sleeping at her government quarters and caused her grievous injury.”

The ATA demanded immediate and strict action against the assaulter(s) as per the law. It also appealed to the authority concerned authority to provide sufficient financial assistance to the lady teacher, who is currently undergoing treatment at TRIHMS.