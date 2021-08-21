No bill on marriage and inheritance of property to be tabled in assembly: Felix

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: After drawing flak from citizens on various social media platforms over a proposed draft of marriage and inheritance of property bill being submitted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), government spokesperson Bamang Felix on Friday clarified that there is no such bill to be tabled either in the upcoming assembly session or in the cabinet.

In a press briefing hurriedly convened here on Friday evening, Felix said, “The bill in question is not being drafted by any department; rather it came to our notice on 18 August, when APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi along with her commission members called on the chief minister and submitted the draft form of the bill as a memorandum, requesting for considering the bill.”

“If at all chief minister has to consider it, he would forward it to the department concerned to study, and it has long procedures to come as a bill form, like clearances from various departments like law, finance and administrative reforms,” Felix added.

“People have misconstrued it, and are spreading wrong information, saying on social media platforms that the bill is being tabled in the assembly. It is just a mere proposal from the APSCW. Even if it has to be tabled in the future, there will be extensive deliberation and discussion with stakeholders across the state. Nowhere this bill is to be placed,” Felix said.

The spokesperson appealed to the people not to spread wrong information on social media.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on Thursday during a thanksgiving programme informed that a proposed draft bill, Arunachal Pradesh Marriage and Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021, had been submitted by the APSCW and the stakeholders must hold deliberation and discussion on the proposed bill.

It drew flak from all quarters as various organizations strongly opposed the proposed bill. There was an apprehension among the netizens that the bill would be tabled in the coming assembly session.