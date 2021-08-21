State reports 2 more Covid deaths, toll reaches 257

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: The state reported two more Covid-19-related deaths on Friday, taking the death toll to 257. One of the deaths was registered on Thursday.

As per the DHS report, a 65-year-old male patient from Tawang died of Covid-19-related complications at the DCH in Chimpu at 10 pm on Thursday. The patient had complained of cough, fever and weakness since 12 August, and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the district hospital in Tawang on 14 August. He had been referred from the DCHC in Tawang and admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on 15 August. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

A 51-year-old male patient with comorbidity from the ICR died of Covid-19 complications at the DCH in Chimpu at 4:30 am on Friday. The patient had complained of cough, fever and weakness since 22 July and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, on 25 July. He had been admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on the same day. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state reported 125 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, of whom 60 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 37 cases, followed by 23 cases in Lower Subansiri and nine cases in West Siang.

With 26.5 percent, West Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 5.5 percent.

Also on Friday, 217 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

On the same day, 3,691 samples were collected from the entire state (see full bulletin)