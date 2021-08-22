121 Covid cases reported on Saturday, 209 recover

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: The state on Saturday reported 121 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 52 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 34 cases, followed by 28 cases in West Kameng and nine cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 33.3 percent, Kamle reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 4.7 percent.

Also on Saturday, 209 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 24 patients, while the DCHC in Midpu and the DCH in Pasighat have one and two patients, respectively. The SQF in Lekhi has 10 occupants (see full bulletin)