Seva Dal flays APSCW over marriage & inheritance of property bill

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Seva Dal (APSCD) has flayed the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) for its proposed Arunachal Pradesh marriage and inheritance of property bill, even as the state government clarified that there is no such bill to be tabled either in the upcoming assembly session or in the cabinet.

The Seva Dal said it opposes tooth and nail such “anti-tribal” and “anti-Arunachalee” move by the APSCW, which it said may destroy the traditional way of living in the tribal society.

“As per the tribal custom and tradition that have been practiced since time immemorial, daughters are given rights over movable properties like precious ornaments, household items, etc, while the sons are given rights over immovable properties like house and land. In that way, the daughters enjoy their own independent land rights acquired by her husband from his family. Therefore, logically, there is no deprivation of

land rights to the daughters in our tribal society,” APCSD president Kipa Kaha said in a press release.

The Seva Dal demanded that APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi and all other members of the commission resign from their posts for making such “anti-tribal” and “anti-Arunachal” move.

The All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union (AUSDSU) also strongly opposed the draft bill, saying that “it may be a hidden agenda of the high command to destroy the indigenous believe and culture.”

“I don’t think the so-called Arunachal Pradesh marriage and inheritance bill will bring justice to womenfolk; rather, it could be a hidden agenda of high command to destroy our indigenous believe and culture,” said AUSDSU president Yade Natam.

Condemning “the forces behind it,” the union appealed to the indigenous people of the state to “stand united, irrespective of their tribes and communities, and fight against these forces for a better tomorrow.”