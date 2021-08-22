Virtual meet held to discuss smart city projects

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: Discussions were held on issues and challenges pertaining to the smart city projects which are currently under implementation during a virtual meeting convened by Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom with various stakeholders here on Saturday.

Participating in the discussion, MLA Techi Kaso said, “Cooperation of denizens is a must for development in any form to take place and hence utmost transparency should be maintained while implementing the projects.”

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang, who also attended the meeting, said, “Itanagar has been chosen from among a list of 100 smart cities; hence we should not miss out on the opportunity to transform our city into a smart city. However, proper planning should be done prior to implementing the projects.”

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram stressed on inclusion of security features in IT-based projects, and added that proper discussions should be held with the stakeholders. He said that, prior to starting any project, alternative arrangements should be made for those who are going to be temporarily affected/displaced during the projects’ implementation.

Smart City CEO Dahey Sangno informed that Itanagar was selected as a smart city in 2018, “and since the project is for five years, it is necessary to complete it within the timeframe.” He mentioned a few projects which have been successfully implemented till date under the smart city projects, such as the establishment of the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) with surveillance cameras and sensors across the city, “the architectural dynamic lighting at the secretariat, the CC roads under various wards/sectors, green spaces/mini-parks at schools, and open gym at Gandhi Udhyayan,” among others.

Sangno also presented a brief on the future projects under the smart city project, such as “public e-scooter sharing system, beautification of land near clock tower, multipurpose building in Naharlagun, affordable housing construction in Itanagar and Naharlagun, cultural-cum-tourism centre near IG Park, community farming, artisan centre opposite the secretariat, multi-level car parking at TRIHMS,” etc.

He further informed that the city level advisory committee meeting would be conducted soon with the stakeholders to discuss various aspects of the smart city projects.

Among others, officers from the transport department, the town planning department, the IMC, TRIHMS, the UD department, the PWD, the highways department, corporators, ZPMs, GPCs, GPMs and AAPPTF members attended the meeting. (DIPRO)