Trg in integrated aquaculture imparted

TEZU, 21 Aug: Eighty fish farmers from Tezu, Sunpura and Wakro blocks of Lohit district participated in a three-day NABARD-sponsored training programme on integrated aquaculture, which concluded on Saturday.

The intervention, supported with the NABARD’s farm sector promotional fund, aims at ultimately covering about 400 fish farmers in the district in various phases over a period of two years.

Addressing the inaugural function virtually, the NABARD’s Arunachal Regional Office General Manager Partho Saha said that “the NABARD is committed to develop the rural economy of the state, and one of the strategies adopted is introducing more and more farmers to livestock farming and fish culture.”

Seeking commitment from the fish farmers, he said that “large-scale participation of women in the training programme is definitely indicative of a new dawn in rural Arunachal Pradesh.”

The NABARD’s Lohit DDM Nitya Mili along with AGM Sumarttya Ghosh attended the valedictory programme, and commended the participants for their cooperation.

The AGM thanked Fisheries FPO president Somaha Ngadong and Kalong-Kapili director Jyotish Talukdar for successfully conducting the programme.