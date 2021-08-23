BJYM, AR celebrate Raksha Bandhan

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a ‘raksha sankalp parv’ as part of its nationwide Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Sunday.

As part of the raksha sankalp parv, the state BJYM, led by its president Ram Tajo visited all former state presidents of the BJYM and senior members of the BJP in the state to tie the ‘raksha Sutra’ on them. These included MLA Ojing Tasing, state BJP secretary Taring Tiri, the state’s IT & e-governance chairman, and former state BJYM president Doni Nich.

The team also visited all frontline workers and paramilitary forces to tie the ‘raksha sutra’ on “those who protected us from the deadly virus by risking theirs as well as their family members’ lives.”

The BJYM raksha sankalp parv was also conducted in East Siang, Anjaw, Upper Subansiri and other parts of Arunachal.

The Changlang battalion of the 9 Assam Rifles (AR) also celebrated Raksha Bandhan, with the theme ‘Ek rakhi sipahi ke naam’, with teachers, students and other civilians in Changlang headquarters. (With DIPRO input)