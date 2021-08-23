Apiculture introduced in Segong

MECHUKA, 22 Aug: An apiculture project was introduced at the ‘trial-cum-demonstration farm’ in Segong in Shi-Yomi district a couple of months back.

The initiative was undertaken to observe the possibility of developing apiculture in Mechuka. The collection of honey has been encouraging as it has yielded more than 2 kgs of honey from a single colony.

“Apiculture could be a lucrative venture in the future to augment the income of the farmers, besides other benefits of bees in crop husbandry,” said Sub-divisional Agriculture Officer Nyage Loya. (DIPRO)