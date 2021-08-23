Gov conveys Raksha Bandhan greetings

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Interacting with social activists on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday, the governor said that “the festival of Raksha Bandhan honours the emotional bond of brothers and sisters, which flourishes on love, mutual respect, and compassion.”

Mishra urged the people to “develop all-inclusive tolerance and mutual respect and strengthen the spirit of help for promoting fraternity in the society.”

He also reiterated his appeal to the citizens to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. (Raj Bhavan)