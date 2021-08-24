ITWs launch indefinite dharna seeking rights

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Braving the dampening downpour, the traffic wardens of the Itanagar capital region, under the umbrella of the Itanagar Traffic Wardens (ITW) on Monday launched their indefinite dharna at the IG Park tennis court here, demanding that the government address their two demands: full-fledged induction of the ITWs into the Itanagar traffic cell, as per the written assurance given by the then chief secretary on 22 January, 2017, and fulfilment of the cabinet note for creation of regular traffic wardens under the home department.

The wardens abstained from their traffic duties the whole day in protest against the government’s failure to meet their demands.

The agitated wardens erupted into sloganeering: “We want justice!”, and “Address our demands!”

The traffic wardens say that they are being deprived of their basic rights, and that they are being given step-motherly treatment. “Nei chalega, nei chalega, use and throw nei chalega!” they shouted.

The wardens are demanding a permanent department to look after their issues.

“Despite having submitted repeated representations to the authority, we were forced to stage the rally. Even after the last peaceful rally, we were not getting positive response; that’s why we are today on an indefinite dharna,” said an ITW representative.

“Every year, we are given false assurances. Until our demands are met, we will continue our peaceful agitation,” he added.

There are 158 ITWs managing the traffic in the twin capital cities.

Sources informed that Home Minister Bamang Felix called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday to discuss the ongoing agitation of the ITWs.