Min flags off Ita-Ghy airport passenger vehicles

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Much to the delight of the people of the ICR travelling to Guwahati (Assam) to catch flights, Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo flagged off two air-conditioned Force Traveller passenger vehicles from here on Monday to ply between Itanagar and Guwahati airport daily.

“Passengers from Itanagar will not have to go through the hassle of taking taxis after reaching Guwahati via other modes of transport as the vehicles will drop them directly at the airport,” Nalo said after flagging off the service.

APSTS General Manager PN Thungon, Itanagar Station Superintendent Tuter Dulom, and other officials of the transport department attended the flagging-off ceremony at 4 am at the old APST station in Ganga.

Speaking to the media, Nalo said that the two vehicles have been introduced as part of the transport department’s commitment to provide easy, safe and reliable services at reasonable and affordable fares.

“The two vehicles will especially benefit people in medical emergencies, especially those who are taking their patients out of the state as the vehicles will drop them directly at the airport,” he said.

Nalo also informed that other transport services, like Xylo and Tata Sumo, introduced by the department are providing smooth services in many districts, except Upper Subansiri, where the Xylo transport service had to be stopped due to the ongoing construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

With regard to providing transport service to the Mohanbari airport, Nalo said that he has asked the officers to study the feasibility and, based on that, vehicle(s) would be made available, if required.

On the safety of passengers travelling in APST vehicles, Nalo informed that very soon GPS will be installed in all the vehicles plying under the transport department to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The station superintendent informed that both the vehicles would leave their station at 4 am, and reach Guwahati airport at around 12 noon, then depart from Guwahati airport at 2 pm and arrive back in Itanagar at around 10 pm.

The vehicles will also transit through the ISBT in Guwahati to pick up passengers.

“The two vehicles will run on alternate days and tickets will be available both online and offline,” he informed.