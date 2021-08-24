L/Subansiri police organize blood donation camp

ZIRO, 23 Aug: The police in Lower Subansiri district, in collaboration with the blood bank of Gyati Taka General Hospital here recently organized a voluntary blood donation camp under the theme, ‘Give blood and keep the world beating’, as part of the Independence Day celebration.

Seven units of blood were donated by the police team led by DSP Tasi Darang and including SIs AN Singh, Tadu John and Raju Tayeng, and other personnel.

Blood Bank Officer Dr Hage Yubey thanked the police personnel for organizing the camp and requested others to donate blood, as well.