ICR admin proposes setting up parking lots in capital

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The capital administration has proposed to set up several parking lots in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) under the smart city project to create space for parking.

Speaking to the press here on Monday, ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom informed that, during a recent meeting conducted by the smart city CEO with various stakeholders, including the ICR administration, a few spots were identified where parking lots will be constructed.

“Under the smart city project, a parking lot will be developed near Hanuman Mandir in Ganga area. The ground level and the first floor will be used for parking vehicles. The floor above will be given to vendors,” informed Potom.

He said that several notices have already been served to the vendors currently operating from the proposed parking lot site. “Vendors have been served notice many times, including through newspapers. They have gone to the high court, challenging the notices. We will legally remove them,” said the DC.

The Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ISCDCL) will develop a multilevel automated parking lot at the old APST bus station in Naharlagun and inside the civil secretariat in Itanagar.

“Officials of the ISCDCL, along with TRIHMS have decided to construct a multilevel automated parking lot at the old APST bus station in Naharlagun. The parking lot at the civil secretariat will have the capacity to accommodate 200 vehicles at one time,” said Potom.

However, he acknowledged that most of these projects under the ISCDCL are still in the planning stage, and that, until they are executed, the parking issue will continue to create hurdles for the citizens.

Regarding the ongoing construction of the multilevel parking lot at the APST bus station and another one near the directorate of higher education, both in Itanagar, the DC said that 50 percent of the work has been completed, and expressed hope that it would be completed soon.

Also, to ease traffic congestion in the ICR, the highway department has submitted an estimate of Rs 2 crores to the DC. “We have worked out short-, medium- and long-term strategies. For now, the state government has given Rs 1 crore. We have identified government quarters located along NH 415 which are in a dilapidated condition. The people living there can be given accommodation in other places, so that those areas can be developed for parking,” said the DC.

He also informed that the PWD highway has proposed a roundabout on NH 415 near the Hanuman Mandir junction to ease traffic congestion in the area.

On the issue of non-utilization of the Techi Takar parking lot located in Bank Tinali area of Itanagar, the DC said the building, which was constructed by the UD department, has been handed over to the IMC.

“The third floor and the rooftop of the Techi Takar parking lot have been given to the software technology park of India. They have started work to construct a software park. The work progress earlier slowed down due to construction of the underpass. But now work has picked up pace and soon the software park will be completed,” informed the DC.

The ground and first floors are still under the IMC, he said, and assured that he would take up with the IMC the matter of maintenance.