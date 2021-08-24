TLWS condemns murder, seeks justice for victim

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The Tebw Lappa Welfare Society (TLWS) has expressed shock over the murder of one Nabam Lingdo in Nirjuli on Saturday evening.

In a press release, the society said it is deeply saddened by the incident and empathizes with the bereaved family members of the victim who are facing the irreparable loss of a valued life.

“It is learnt that one Taba Sanju, who happens to belong to our Taba Tebw clan, has committed a heinous crime which is highly condemnable. Our society is against all forms of violence and crime. We are shocked and surprised that a member from a humble and true believer of non-violence has committed such a gruesome crime which is against civilized society,” the TLWS stated.

It further said that exemplary punishment should be given to the person involved in the crime for taking the law into his own hands.

“We pray for eternal peace of the departed soul. We also express hope that the injured wife of late Nabam Lingdo, who has been inflicted serious injury using a sharp weapon by the murderer, recovers at the earliest,” the TLWS added.

It requested the law enforcing authorities to deliver early justice in the matter and speed up the investigation. “We always wish and expect to see that laws prevail over such barbarous acts of crime,” it added.