Orgs draw edn min’s attention towards shortage of teachers in schools

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The Itanagar and the Siang units of the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) and the Clean Team Siang in a memorandum have drawn the attention of the education minister towards the shortage of subject teachers in various government higher secondary schools (GHSS) in Siang district.

In their memorandum, they said that there is acute shortage of teachers at the GHSS’ in Pangin, Boleng, Pessing, Kaying and Rumgong, which, they said, is adversely affecting the academic studies of the students.

They said that the GHSS in Pangin needs political science, Hindi, economics and accountancy teachers (PGTs), while the Boleng GHSS needs history, chemistry and English teachers (PGTs) and a TGT and a PGT in mathematics. They appealed for immediate posting of teachers “as per the student-teacher ratio.”

The organizations also appealed for posting of a history teacher and a geography teacher (PGTs) at the GHSS in Pessing; a science/PCM (TGT) teacher and an economics (PGT) teacher at the GHSS in Kaying; and an English teacher, a history teacher, a political science teacher and a Hindi teacher (PGTs) at the Rumgong GHSS.