PRI members interact with EAC

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Aug: The panchayati raj institution (PRI) members of Borum zilla parishad segment under the Itanagar capital region held a coordination meeting with Naharlagun EAC Likha Radh, who has been appointed as in-charge of panchayat activities in the Borum panchayat segment.

Speaking to the press, Borum ZPM Tok Tama said, “It is a laudable moment for the PRI leaders of the capital region that Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has appointed an administrative officer for the area concerned to act as an officer who will take care of all the activities related to the rural areas.”

“The appointment of an administrative officer to oversee the panchayat activities will go a long way in implementing several rural development schemes successfully,” he said.

“Today was the first meeting with the Naharlagun EAC. The gram panchayat chairperson of Borum panchayat held cordial discussion with regard to several grievances of the area and other related issues of rural area with him,” he said.

The ZPM further said that the EAC assured to extend assistance in implementing schemes that are brought to the area to ensure their proper implementation on the ground.