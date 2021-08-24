Sub-jr state ranking badminton tournament from 1 Sep

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) is set to organize the 3rd Sub-Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament, 2021 at the MLA Cottage indoor badminton stadium here from 1-4 September.

Twenty-four districts, including Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy and the Capital Complex Badminton Association will be competing in the tournament, and the state team will be selected from the tournament to represent Arunachal in the 4th Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Panchkula (Haryana) from 21 November.

The tournament will be held in nine categories: U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-18, mixed doubles U-15, U-17 and U-18.

“The tournament draws and results of all matches will be online, which is exclusive licence issued by the Badminton World Federation through the BAI, so that players can update the schedules of their matches and results on a regular basis through www.tournamentsoftware.com,” the ASBA informed in a release.

Covid-19 SOPs for the tournament have been framed and there shall be restriction on public audience, it said.