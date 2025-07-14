Top ULFA (I) leaders killed along India-Myanmar border

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: Three top leaders of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) or ULFA (I) have been killed, and at least 19 others were injured in suspected aerial strikes allegedly carried out by Indian security forces along the India-Myanmar border.

According to a press release issued by ULFA (I) on Sunday, the attack began in the early hours of 13 July, between 2 am and 4 am, and targeted several of its mobile camps situated along the international border between Nagaland and Myanmar, and Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar.

The group claimed that over 150 drones, allegedly of Israeli and French origin, were used in the strike.

The outfit confirmed the death of self-styled lieutenant general Nayan Asom, identified as the president of the ULFA (I)’s lower council.

While his final rites were reportedly underway, the group claimed that a missile strike followed shortly after, hitting another location and resulting in the deaths of self-styled brigadier Ganesh Asom and Colonel Pradip Asom, two other senior commanders. Several other members, including officers and operatives, were also injured, along with unspecified numbers of civilians, the ULFA (I) said in the press statement.

The ULFA (I) alleged that Indian forces have continued the operation using fighter aircraft, and that air raids are underway in specific regions along the border area.

However, there has been no official confirmation or response from Indian defence or security agencies regarding the alleged drone or missile strikes, or the reported casualties.

The Kohima-based Indian Army’s PRO also stated that there were no official inputs yet regarding the incident.

In a subsequent press statement, the ULFA (I) termed baseless the reports by several electronic media outlets claiming that no such attacks were carried out on its camps. The group asserted that security forces are continuing drone attacks from the Arunachal Pradesh side, targeting its camps.