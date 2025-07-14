Land mutation certificates for Frontier Highway handed over to PWD, BRO

KOLORIANG, 13 Jul: Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Chechung Chuku handed over the land mutation certificates and related documents for the Frontier Highway project to the PWD (Highways) and the Border Roads Organization (BRO) here on Friday.

The total land area is 690 hectares, covering all stretches of the project within the district, including Lada-Sarli, Sarli-Huri, and Huri-Taliha.

This will pave the way for the construction of the much anticipated Frontier Highway, which will be a strategic lifeline and a transformational initiative for Arunachal Pradesh.

Running close to the international border, it will significantly enhance India’s border infrastructure, ensuring faster military and civilian access to remote regions. Economically, it is poised to be a catalyst for development, unlocking the vast potential of interior districts like Kurung Kumey by improving connectivity, promoting trade and tourism, and creating livelihood opportunities for local communities. (DIPRO)