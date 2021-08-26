PPA concerned over 3-month negligence of Pangin-Pasighat and Aalo highway

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has raised concern over the alleged negligence of the Pangin-Pasighat and Aalo highway which continues to remain completely cut off for the third consecutive month.

“There is a temporary construction of road as a local arrangement, which is going on but that is only for light motor vehicles and is way below the standard of an all weather road,” the PPA said in a press release, adding that “The main highway block point which has been completely washed away remains as it is since 27 June, the day on which the landslide occurred.”

Saying that the people of Siang district feel dejected and neglected and silently feel that “the state government has completely failed in its duty to safeguard and maintain an equitable treatment of all regions in the state with equal care and promotion,” the PPA pointed out that “It is disturbing to see that the main lifeline of the newly created district remains cut off from the rest of the state with no relief and aid coming from neither the highway department or the state government.”

While it appreciated local MLA and Government Spokesperson Kaling Moyong for visiting the site and assuring the public that their memorandum addressed to the chief minister with a prayer for immediate restoration of the road would be forwarded, the PPA said that “there has been no sign of any follow up action from the office of the chief minister till now.”

“How can the Pangin-Pasighat road, which has the status of a highway and has regularly been used by the defence personnel for decades, be kept blocked for three consecutive months at a stretch on the flimsy ground of the tender having been floated against the block point as a restoration measure,” the party questioned.

The PPA also appealed to all the elected representatives of Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Upper Siang and Siang districts to take up the matter on priority with the chief minister without waiting any further for the tender formalities to complete.

It also asked the chief minister to render every possible assistance to the local MLA of Siang district in solving the problem.