48 kickboxers from Arunachal will be in action at Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing C’ship

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Forty-eight kickboxers from Arunachal, including four from the Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board (APPSCB), left here on Wednesday for Goa to participate in the Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship, beginning in Mapusa there on 27 August.

The team, which includes 10 girls and 38 boys, was selected based on their performance in the previous national championship and during coaching camp, informed Kickboxing Association of Arunachal (KAA) general secretary Charu Govin, who is also leading the team.

Arunachal will take part in seven categories in the championship.

This championship is the first-stage trial selection for the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, 2022.

Bulang Marik and Gopal Moran are the coaches of the APPSCB and team Arunachal, respectively, while Prakash Limbu is the team manager.