GoAP signs MoU for development of agri sector

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Arunachal government and KM Bujarbarua Consultancy Pvt Ltd during a meeting here on Thursday.

Chaired by Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, the meeting was aimed at “planning and exploring roadmaps to tap resources from

various agencies to accelerate the growth and development of agriculture and allied sectors in the state with the help and consultancy under Dr KM Bujarbarua, former vice chancellor, AAU, DDG (ICAR) and Dr A Chakraborty, former director of research (AAU),” according to a release.

The minister directed the departments to prepare project proposals in consultation with the consultants within September this year to enable timely submission to various agencies.

The agriculture and allied sector secretary emphasized on the need to “formulate need-based, holistic and farmer-oriented projects.”

MLAs Gabriel D Wangsu and Tana Hali, and directors and officers of the agriculture and allied departments attended the meeting.