State reports 1 Covid-19 death

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The state registered one Covid-19 death on Wednesday, which was reported on Thursday. With this, the state’s death toll is 260.

A 31-year-old female with no comorbidity from the Itanagar capital region (ICR) had symptoms of cough, fever, body ache and hemoptysis since 30 July. Her Covid status had been radiologically diagnosed on 4 August at RK Mission Hospital, from where she had been referred and admitted to the DCH in Chimpu.

However, she passed away at around 6:30 pm on 25 August due to ARDS with Covid pneumonia at the DCH.

She had not been administered the Covid vaccine.

On Thursday, the state recorded 109 cases of Covid-19, of whom 48 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 27 cases, followed by 12 cases each in East Siang and Lower Subansiri. Lower Dibang Valley and West Kameng reported nine cases each.

With 27.3 percent, West Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 4 percent.

A total of 120 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Wednesday.

On the day, 3,163 samples were collected from across the state (see full bulletin)