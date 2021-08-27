Vaccination of school teachers, staffs from today

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed that a vaccination campaign covering school teachers and staffs in the ICR will be held from 27 August to 4 September.

He said this during a virtual meeting convened by ICR DC Talo Potom on Thursday with the DMO, DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo, EAC (Education) Lod Takkar, heads of government and private schools and the Arunachal Private Schools’ Association to discuss

the special vaccination campaign for school teachers and staffs.

The DC sought cooperation from all the heads of schools in making the campaign a success, and asked the DDSE to “work in coordination with the DMO to ensure that the target for vaccination is reached.” (DIPRO)