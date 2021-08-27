NSCN (KYA) militant surrenders before SP

LONGDING, 26 Aug: A self-styled lieutenant of the NSCN (KYA), Wangdan Wangham (37), of Kamhua Noknu village in Longding district, surrendered before Longding SP Vikram HM Meena here on Wednesday.

Wangham also surrendered a USA-made pistol, a Chinese-made hand grenade, and seven live rounds (9 mm) to the police.

He had been engaged in extortion and collection of taxes, and had been working actively for the outfit.

The surrendered militant informed about his hard life in the outfit, and appealed to his fellows who are still in various factions of the NSCN to give up violence and start a new beginning by surrendering before the police and the administration.

“Earlier also, important insurgent leaders have shunned the insurgent groups and have joined the mainstream, giving a blow to the underground outfits.

This is owing to the persistent efforts by security forces to bring peace and tranquillity in the region by convincing the underground elements to give up arms, thereby taking the path of stability and prosperity in the region,” the Longding DSP informed in a release.