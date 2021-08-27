JE’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Junior Engineers Welfare Association (APJEWA) has mourned the demise of JE Togam Basar, who passed away on 25 August at City Hospital in Guwahati (Assam).

Basar had joined the PWD as a JE in November 2005. She is survived by her husband, a daughter and a son.

Recalling Basar as a sincere, hardworking and dedicated engineer and a good human being, the APJEWA termed her death a great loss to the APJEWA and the state.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the association prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.