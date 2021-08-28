Arunachal bag 2 medals on opening day of Nat’l Kickboxing C’ship

ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: Arunachal bagged one gold medal and a silver medal on the opening day of the Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship in Mapusa, Goa, on 27 August.

Hem Taye bagged the gold in the senior men’s ‘point fight’ event in the below 51 kg weight category, while the silver medal was won by Charu Niting in the same (point fight) event in the senior men’s below 45 kg category.

Forty-eight kickboxers from Arunachal, including four from the Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board, are participating in the event.