Spl campaigns launched to vaccinate school teachers, staffs

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Aug: The special Covid-19 vaccination campaign for the teachers and staffs of government and private schools of the Itanagar capital region (ICR) was launched at the government middle school in D Sector here on Friday by ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, in the presence of DMO Dr Mandip Perme.

The campaign will be conducted till 4 September. The teachers and staffers who are still unvaccinated shall be vaccinated, and the second dose will be administered to those who have taken the first dose and completed 84 days.

Dr Perme informed that the campaign is an effort to completely immunize all the staffs of the schools prior to reopening of offline classes, “so that all necessary precaution can be taken to control the transmission of Covid-19 from teachers/staffs to students, once the schools reopen.”

The DC sought cooperation from all for successful conduct of the campaign.

RCH Officer Dr Tahan Mize, IDSP DSO Dr G Tali and Government Middle School Headmaster (in-charge) Tadar Yaya were present at the launch.

In Papum Pare district, the special Covid-19 vaccination drive for teachers and staffs of schools was launched at the Doimukh CHC on Friday morning by Doimukh SDO S Tayang, in the presence of Doimukh GHSS Principal M Kamki, the Doimukh DMO, the DRCHO and the MO.

The Lower Subansiri district administration also on Friday launched a nine-day special campaign to vaccinate all the school teachers and non-teaching staffs against Covid-19.

Launching the campaign at Lal Bahadur Shastri School in Hapoli, ADC Millo Kojin exhorted all the teachers to come forward and get vaccinated.

“To restart offline classes, teachers will have to be inoculated, since teachers will be the point of contact for the students,” he said. The ADC requested the principals and headmasters of all the government and private schools to submit the vaccination status of their teaching and non-teaching staffs to the medical department within a day.

“This would facilitate the medical department in planning special vaccination sessions,” he said.

DMO Dr Tage Kanno interacted with the teachers and clarified their doubts. He encouraged all the teachers to be fearless and get vaccinated.

“Vaccination will not just protect you, but will also slow down the spread of the virus. The children who are vulnerable and not yet vaccinated will be safer if we elders get vaccinated,” he said.

DDSE Tabia Chobin assured to ensure that all his teachers are inoculated before the offline classes begin.

Lal Bahadur Shastri School Headmaster Padi Payang, Medical Superintendent Dr Kime Horming and vaccination in-charge Dr Radhe Anku were present at the launch.

In East Siang district, the campaign was launched at the Mirku secondary school in Pasighat by DDSE Oduk Tabing, in the presence of DMO Dr Kaling Dai, DRCHO Dr T Gao, and others.

TGT Oduk Kadu was one of the first beneficiaries to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. (DIPROs)