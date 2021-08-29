Flood situation remains grim in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 28 Aug: The flood situation in East Siang remains grim with the Siang river rising above the danger level, causing floods and soil erosion in various parts of the district.

The Siang was flowing at .60 mt above the danger level (of 153.96 mtrs) in Pasighat, informed the DDMO.

As per official sources, road connectivity between Pasighat and Pangin got disrupted due to massive landslides at several locations. While restoration work is in progress, people have been advised to avoid travelling.

Floodwater also ‘partially’ submerged about 150 to 200 metre stretch of NH 13, starting from the Siluk war memorial.

In Sigar, another 10 metre stretch of land on the left bank of the Siang has been eroded. Floodwater also washed away the boulder spurs completely.

The old PWD road was also just five to six metres away from being eroded by the Siang. While the Borguli Youth Festival ground has been submerged, soil erosion was also taking place in the abandoned boys’ hostel area.

The river is also posing a threat to the sericulture farm and the SPT infrastructure. Erosion is also taking place in Seram village and at Taro Tamak ghat, and posing a threat to an 11 kv transmission line in Taro Tamak.

According to sources, floodwater also submerged a large area in Namsing headquarters and Mer village.

Meanwhile, the administration has taken up various relief and evacuation measures.

“About 870 metres of pipeline have been dismantled from the old PWD road and being re-laid alongside the alternative road, covering a distance of about 1 km by the PHED with the help of more than 120 villagers,” it said.

The PWD along with the villagers has constructed an alternative road from Patang Korong to Sigar, and from Sigar to Popir Etpang, joining the Mebo-Dhola road, covering a total distance of 3 kms up to granular sub-base. The bridge over Patang stream and a culvert over Popir stream have been completed.

The GHSS’ in Borguli and Motum have been identified as relief camps to shelter the flood-affected people. The fair price shop owners have been asked to keep sufficient ration in stock.

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh alerted the people to keep strict vigil on the flood situation, and directed the officers to not leave their station without permission. (DIPRO)