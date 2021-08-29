Villagers stage protest against extortion bid by insurgent group

KHONSA, 28 Aug: The residents of Pullung village here in Tirap district on Saturday staged a demonstration to protest a recent extortion bid by self-styled captain Loliam Latey of the NSCN (K)’s Nikki Sumi group in the form of ‘house tax’.

The villagers carried placards with slogans like ‘No extortion, no insurgency’ and ‘We want peace’.

The gaon burah of Pullung village had reportedly received a phone call from the insurgent group, demanding ‘house tax’.

Earlier, the village chief, the GB and the gram panchayat committee member submitted a representation to the security forces, apprising them of the extortion demand and seeking “necessary legal action against the insurgent group.”

There has been a surge in mass protests against banned outfits demanding extortion money and taxes from the villagers. The local shopkeepers’ association, as well as the villagers of Noglo have earlier also vehemently opposed extortion and insurgent activities. (DIPRO)