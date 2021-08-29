Police arrest one with suspected brown sugar

NAMSAI, 28 Aug: The police here arrested one Chow Lajamang Mannow with 9.270 grams of suspected brown sugar and Rs 28,900 in cash on Saturday.

The police informed that, on receiving a tip-off that some “druggists” were seen in the residential compound of one Chow Rajate Longchat (aka Taklu Singh) and were suspected to be drug dealers, a police team including Namsai PS OC Inspector CB Rai, Inspector Tasi Yangi and SI CS Khamhoo went to the house.

“On seeing the police team, one person started running towards the paddy fields.

He was chased and caught and was identified as Chow Lajamang Mannow,” the police said.

They said that Mannow was searched in person in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses. “Upon body search, the police recovered a transparent polythene pouch containing pink-coloured powdery substance, suspected to be brown sugar, weighing approximately 9.270 grams, and Rs 28,900, suspected to be sales proceeds,” the police said.

Further investigation is on.