Meeting with banks held

AALO, 28 Aug: West Siang DC Moki Loyi said that the banking institution has a pivotal role in providing loans to beneficiaries and conducting recovery drives.

Addressing a district level consultative meeting on the functioning of all the banks falling under the lead bank office here on Friday, the DC exhorted all the banks in the district to “play proactive roles to enhance their level of performance.”

The chief lead bank manager enumerated the activities and functioning of the district’s banks, and stressed on “mitigating yearly targets set by the government.”

The heads of offices attending the meeting urged the banks to assist in timely sanctioning of various loans to the selected beneficiaries.

On-time updating of government account passbooks, and provision for making sitting arrangement and separate counters for senior citizens and disabled persons were also discussed in the meeting. (DIPRO)