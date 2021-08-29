16 DSP from Arunachal pass out from NEPA

SHILLONG, 28 Aug: Sixteen deputy superintendents of police (DSP) from Arunachal passed out from the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) near here in Meghalaya.

The police officers were part of the contingent which completed the 48th basic course, which commenced last September, an official said.

“A total of 16 DSP from Arunachal Pradesh, 10 DSP from Tripura, five sub-inspectors from Manipur, 10 sub-inspectors from Sikkim and 20 sub-inspectors from Meghalaya Home Guards and civil defence, including 12 women officers, graduated on Friday,” a spokesperson of the Institute told PTI.

As per the training module, the trainees were trained in police science, legal studies and social science and also in outdoor training for drill, weapons training, physical efficiency, police operations and tactics, he said.

During the 11-month training period, the trainees underwent training in horse riding, swimming, first aid and motor vehicle driving.

“A short module on jungle camp was also organized where they carried out cordon and search operations, ambush and counter ambush, raid, seizure were also imparted,” the official said, adding that the trainees were also given the opportunity to interact with prominent guest faculty in policing and related matters.

Besides successful completion of basic training, the trainees of the 48th basic course also have successfully obtained postgraduate diploma in police administration and investigation from Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur.

Funded by the union home ministry, the NEPA is dedicated to impart training to the police personnel of the Northeastern states and also from across the country. (PTI)