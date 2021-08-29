Officer assaulted, looted

LONGDING, 28 Aug: Some miscreants entered into the official residence of the Longding PWD division executive engineer on Friday evening and forcibly took away cash from him.

“The miscreants physically assaulted the officer and ransacked the house when he refused to pay,” said a source, quoting the officer.

A case (No 35/21 u/s 394 IPC) has been registered at the Longding police station and a massive search operation is underway to nab the culprits, the source said.

Various CBOs of the district have vehemently condemned the attack and demanded strong action against the culprits.