DC urges ICR residents to help in keeping fuel stations open 24/7

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has urged the residents of Itanagar and Naharlagun to “help, cooperate and extend support in opening of fuel stations (petrol pumps) round the clock.”

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Potom said that, “like hospitals, pharmacies and other essential commodities, fuel is also counted as essential commodity.” He informed that the capital administration is initiating step to ensure that some of the petrol pumps remain open 24/7.

“After a lot of meetings with the owners and the persons running the outlets, along with officials of the civil supply department, we have

taken the decision to start round-the-clock service. We have chosen M/s Capital Auto Agency in C Sector in Itanagar and M/s Rajdhani Auto Agency in A Sector in Naharlagun to extend 24/7 service from 1 September onwards,” said Potom.

Appealing to the people to extend cooperation to the petrol pumps that will provide service during night hours, the DC warned that those who create law and order problems at the fuel stations would face legal action if found guilty.

He also said that, based on the feedback received, the administration will consider opening more fuel stations during night hours.